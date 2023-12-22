Obituary: Setauket resident Gerald ‘Jerry’ Fine

On Dec. 15 Gerald “Jerry” Fine of Setauket passed away due to complications from a cardiac procedure. He is the father of Ken, Rob and Doug, and grandfather of Quinn, Zach, Leah and Ethan. He is the father-in-law of Dionne and Amanda.

Jerry grew up in the Bronx, earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia College, his dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and completed his orthodontics training at NYU. He practiced orthodontics for over 40 years in the Stony Brook area. He was an Army officer during the early stages of his dental career and was honorably discharged as a captain, later serving in the reserves during the Vietnam War.

Family was very important to Jerry. He was devoted to his wife Barbara and loved his children and grandchildren. He was an American patriot who loved his country. He was committed to Judaism and a man of great faith who worshipped God and was a founding and lifelong member of Temple Isaiah. He was charitable, contributing his expertise to help cleft palate patients, and he regularly donated blood. He enjoyed playing tennis, traveling, reading and photography. He was courageous, easygoing, kind, intelligent and funny, and he will be loved and missed forever.