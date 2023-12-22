Ward Melville Patriots boys basketball defeated by powerhouse Brentwood

Ward Melville Patriots boys basketball defeated by powerhouse Brentwood

by -
0 28
1 of 16
Sophomore guard Jack Salgado fights for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Neelesh Raghurama drives the lane for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Beaton fights his way to the rim for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Beaton fights his way to the rim for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jackson Weber pushes up-court for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Devin Lynch takes flight for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Beaton scores from the paint for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior forward is apparently fouled in a home game against Brentwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jackson Weber dumps the pass off for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Lorenzo Beaton grabs a rebound for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Neelesh Raghurama drains a triple for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Eddie Hughes fires from the baseline for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Neelesh Raghurama banks two for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Neelesh Raghurama drives towards the basket for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Luke Chitkara drives the lane for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jackson Weber lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville had their hands full when they hosted perennial powerhouse Brentwood, where the Patriots struggled to keep pace in a League 1 matchup, falling 62-40 Friday night, Dec. 15.

It was a foul-riddled, physical contest where both teams spent time at the free throw line and as the game grew late, several players flirted with fouling out.

Neelesh Raghurama, the junior, led the Patriots with two 3-pointers and a pair of field goals for 10 points; senior forward Lorenzo Beaton netted seven; and seniors Devin Lynch and Luke Chitkara banked six points apiece.

The Patriots (0-2 league), who won a pair of nonleague early season games, will look to get back to their winning ways when they travel to Riverhead Thursday, Dec. 21. Game time is slated for 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 34

0 73

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply