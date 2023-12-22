Ward Melville Patriots boys basketball defeated by powerhouse Brentwood

1 of 16

By Bill Landon

Ward Melville had their hands full when they hosted perennial powerhouse Brentwood, where the Patriots struggled to keep pace in a League 1 matchup, falling 62-40 Friday night, Dec. 15.

It was a foul-riddled, physical contest where both teams spent time at the free throw line and as the game grew late, several players flirted with fouling out.

Neelesh Raghurama, the junior, led the Patriots with two 3-pointers and a pair of field goals for 10 points; senior forward Lorenzo Beaton netted seven; and seniors Devin Lynch and Luke Chitkara banked six points apiece.

The Patriots (0-2 league), who won a pair of nonleague early season games, will look to get back to their winning ways when they travel to Riverhead Thursday, Dec. 21. Game time is slated for 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon