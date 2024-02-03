Obituary: Remembering Luise Weiss

Prepared by Samantha Rutt

Luise Marie Weiss, a cherished member of the Middle Country community passed on Dec. 21 at the age of 86. Luise was born on April 25, 1937 in Mineola. Luise was the daughter of Julius Steinbrenner and Elsa Muller.

Throughout her life Luise left an indelible mark on her community, serving nearly 40 years at Middle Country Public Library. Here, she worked as the head of adult services, where she spearheaded the law, business and careers collections, topics she expressed a great passion for. In her time in this role, Luise connected with many community members offering a warmth and rejuvenating presence.

“She was a person who had a passion and enthusiasm for books and reference and learning and education, she pulled everybody in,” Director of the Middle Country Public Library, Sophia Serlis-McPhillips said. “Luise was very influential in all of our lives [at the library].”

In addition to her work at the library, Luise played an integral part in the development of the Miller Business Center, a regional resource for businesses, independent entrepreneurs, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals.

“It was Luise’s passion and influence with that collection that drove us to that next step,” Serlis-McPhillips said. “The Miller Center is a big initiative of our library foundation. We have so many businesses on Long Island and if you think about the Center, it all emanated from the passion, really of this one woman.”

The goal of the center is to support regional economic development by promoting a literate and job-ready workforce and providing employment information and career exploration opportunities.

“At the time, the Center was almost equal to a law library,” Serlis-McPhillips explained. “Everything that we did… we partnered with the Hauppauge Industrial Association, to give members access to the resources that we had, teaching people how to use them, and more networking. Luise’s passion really fueled all that.”

Luise’s love of business was one of her most beloved characteristics. She earned two master’s degrees, a degree in Library Science from CW Post and the other in History from Stony Brook University.

“She loved history,” Serlis-McPhillips said. “She wrote a variety of books. She helped us when we wrote our history book for Middle Country.”

She is survived by her loving children, Kirk, Wayne, and Wendy. She now finds comfort in the embrace of a long-awaited reunion with her late son Douglas.

Her spirit lives in her 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services were held at Moloney-Sinnicksons Funeral Home in Center Moriches.

“You know when you come across the special people in your life, that was Louise.” Serlis-McPhillips said.