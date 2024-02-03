Rocky Point Eagles boys basketball flies by the Comsewogue Warriors

Rocky Point senior Liam Conlan drives the lane for the Eagles in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
1 of 15
Comsewogue junior Joe Perri nails a three-pointer in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Chris Beverly drains a three-pointer in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Chris Beverly goes to the rim in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Chris Beverly scores in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Dale Allison fights his way to the rim in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Dominick Tocci lays up for the Eagles in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Liam Conlan lays up for two for the Eagles in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point junior Casmere Morrow boxes out for the Eagles in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Landon photo
Comsewogue senior Aidan Bayer takes flight in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Liam Conlan banks two for the Eagles in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Casmere Morrow, Aidan Bayer and Liam Conlan look for a rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Joey Santoro hits for three in a road game against Rocky Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Rocky Point senior Liam Conlan drives the lane for the Eagles in a home game against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Rocky Point Eagles went into the halftime break protecting a one-point lead in a home game against Comsewogue, trailed by two at the end of three quarters of play but were able to rally in the final eight minutes, to win the game 62-52 in the League IV matchup Jan. 25.

Rocky Point junior Casmere Morrow was the spark for the Eagles hitting a pair of 3-pointers, six field goals and eight from the charity stripe for 26 points, and senior Liam Conlan banked 17. 

Chris Beverly netted 15 points for the Warriors, Joey Santoro notched 12 points and Dale Allison added 11.

The win lifted the Eagles to 5-6 in league while the loss dropped the Warriors to 4-6.

