Obituary: Marian C. Mulligan

Marian C. Mulligan passed on May 20 at 98 years of age. She was the beloved mother of James and Jill Marian Mulligan, the loving grandmother of James Mulligan, Brian Mulligan, Kyle Degener, Katie Degener, and Trent Mulligan, and the cherished great-grandmother of Rowan, Artie, Colton, Jackson, and Ryan. She was the dear sister of the late Jane Overend.

Visiting hours will be held at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport on Friday, June 21, from noon to 2 p.m. A prayer service will take place during visitation around 1:30 p.m. Private cremation will follow.