Obituary: John Murray

John Murray, of Northport, died on June 7 at 86 years of age. He was a retired NYPD detective and a proud U.S. Army veteran. He was the beloved father of the late James Murray, Anne-Marie Dolega, Frank Murray, and John Murray Jr., and the cherished grandfather of Bubba Murray, Demi McCarley, Eddie Dolega, and Fiona Dolega. He was a dear great-grandfather of Taylor, Emily, and Gabriel.

He was the fond brother of the late Peter Murray Jr., Marge Florimonte, Cathy McDonald, Betty Baccalliere, and the late “Bernie” Yacono.

Visitation took place at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport on Wednesday, June 12. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport on Thursday, June 13. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery with U.S. Army military honors. Donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School (stjo.org), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), ASPCA (aspca.org), or any veteran’s charity.