Obituary: Joan T. McCool-Kelly

Joanie was born in Brooklyn to Joan B. (Geoghan) and Hugh B. McCool on Feb. 5, 1958. In 1965, she moved with her parents and sister Susan to Port Jefferson, the place that Joanie treasured most.

She was a graduate of Infant Jesus School, Seton Hall and then Mercy High School and Niagara University. Joanie’s bachelor’s degree in transportation, travel and tourism landed her a management position at Amtrak. It was there that she met and married Chuck Szynkiewicz and moved to Princeton, New Jersey. While there, Joanie began a new career as a mortgage lender.

Life eventually brought Joanie and Chuck back to Port Jefferson, where life was good. Joanie was a member of the initial team that got the Jefferson’s Ferry Lifecare Community off the ground. Joanie and Chuck, along with their beloved yellow Lab, Jack, enjoyed life in Port Jefferson and had many friends. This abruptly ended when Chuck passed away suddenly on the morning of Dec. 5, 2005. Joanie’s tremendous courage sustained her through this loss, as well as several serious health issues.

In December 2006, she met Pat Kelly, whom she married on Sept. 9, 2011, at St. Charles Chapel. Joanie and Pat enjoyed life on Long Island, spending time in Port Jefferson and taking in beautiful sunsets at the harbor. Every year, usually around June, they went on a cruise to Bermuda.

Joanie was completely devoted to her parents and took great pride in her niece and nephew, Annie and Timmy. She will be remembered for her extreme generosity and kind heart, her courage and loyalty and her sense of humor, mischief and fun. Joanie’s passing will leave a painful void in the lives of her family and countless friends.

She is survived by her husband Pat Kelly; her mom Joan McCool; her sister Susan Facciola; her niece Annie Facciola; and nephew Timmy Facciola. One of Joanie’s favorite charities was the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, where donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated (www.t2t.org).