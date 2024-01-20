Comsewogue wins in Warriors Dual wrestling tourney

1 of 5

Wrestling took center stage at Comsewogue High School in the Warrior Duals tournament in a multischool invitational that featured three mats of action-packed wrestling Saturday, Jan. 13.

Comsewogue’s Mason Mangialino the All-State standout made short work of this West Islip opponent in the opening round with a pin at the 1:59 mark at 124lbs. Teammates Ben Field followed at 138lbs with a pin in the closing seconds of the second period with Nicholas Flaherty ending his match at the 1:29 mark with a pin at 145lbs. Brandon Bermingham won at 285lbs with a pin at the 1:04 mark for the Warriors and Irving Cruz picked off his opponent at 170lbs at the 1:25 mark.

The Warriors are back in action when they travel to Harborfields High School Saturday, Jan. 20. First match is scheduled for 9 a.m.