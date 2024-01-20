MLK education throughout Smithtown school district

1 of 2

Students throughout the Smithtown Central School District have been learning about the importance and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At Mills Pond Elementary, Kimberly Passamonte’s second graders combined social studies, art and ELA to complete projects. They read and discussed the Scholastic News article, “The Story of a Speech,” which discussed King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Students then wrote about his dream and connected it to a dream of their own. Students also received art materials to create his portrait.

Kindergartners and first graders at Mt. Pleasant Elementary learned about the activist’s legacy by sharing what their dream for the world is and how they can be peacemakers.

At Smithtown Elementary, kindergarten students also discussed what their dreams would be, which included more family time and sharing.

Finally, Nesaquake Middle School sixth grader Ava Rekus designed an MLK book recommendation bulletin board for the NMS Book Club this month.