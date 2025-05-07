Obituary: In remembrance of Sunny Bateman

Sunny Bateman passed away peacefully on May 5, at age 80 after a courageous battle with cancer and later complications.

Born on Dec. 14, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Mildred and Howard Strecker, Sunny’s abundant love continues through her husband Lee Bateman; children Debbie, Michelle, Brad, Brooke, Kim and Scott; grandchildren Brady, Wyatt, Sunny, Quinn, Caroline, Hank, Matilda, Scarlett, Noa, Aden, Tyler, Kiersten, Charlie, Anna, Luke and Alex; and great grandchildren Jackson and Monroe. She is also survived by her brothers Robert and Billy Strecker, sister-in-law Jayne Strecker, nieces Megan and Janine, and nephews Robert and Derek.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to her friends, family and the incredible team at Stony Brook University Cardiac ICU for their compassionate care during Sunny’s final days.

In honor of Sunny’s love of art and her generous spirit, memorial donations to the Reboli Art Center (rebolicenter.org/donate) in her name would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Sunny was welcomed into eternal peace by her beloved father and mother Howard and Mildred Strecker, her aunt and uncle Roy and Pearl Hoffer, her cousin Ronald Hoffer, her son Chad Bateman and her dear friends Catherine Loper and Lydia Simms, who all meant so much to her.

Service will be held this Friday May 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Rd, East Setauket. Please visit Bryant Funeral Home (https://www.bryantfh.com/) for details.