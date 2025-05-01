Former Port Jeff Mayor Harold Sheprow passes away

Harold J. Sheprow, six-term mayor of the Village of Port Jefferson died on May 1 at age 95.

Sheprow was mayor from 1977-1985 and 1987-1991, for a total of 12 years. The longest-serving village mayor, his tenure is proof of his dedication to serving his community. Under Sheprow’s leadership, the village acquired the 170-acre Port Jefferson Country Club. He worked tirelessly for almost a decade to achieve his vision of a Port Jefferson where residents have a private property they could call their own.

In recognition of his pivotal role in the acquisition and development of the property, the club was later renamed the Harold J. Sheprow Port Jefferson Country Club.

The Village of Port Jefferson Facebook released a statement honoring Sheprow. “It is with heavy hearts that the Sheprow family announces the passing of Harold J. Sheprow on May 1, 2025,” the post reads. “They are lightened by the fact that he was resting comfortably in his final moments, surrounded by loved ones.”

His legacy of public service continues through his daughter, Lauren Sheprow, who currently serves as mayor.