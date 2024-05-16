Obituary: Charles V. Precht

Charles V. Precht of Huntington Station, formerly of Centerport, Greenlawn and Riverhead passed away on May 7 at 86 years old.

Loving husband of the late Elaine Marie Precht. Devoted father of Steven Precht and Doreen Skipper. Beloved grandfather of Randal Skipper, Jr., Jennifer Reidy, Chelsea Skipper, Samantha Germain, Cody Precht and Harrison Precht. Cherished great grandfather of Lilly, Emmy, Logan, Colton, Laine, Blair and Savannah. Dear brother of the late Frank E. Precht.

Visiting hours were held at Nolan Funeral Home in Northport on Friday, May 10, from 3-7 p.m. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home on Saturday, May 11, before processing to Northport Rural Cemetery for the interment.