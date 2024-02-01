Obituary: Armen Humpartsoum Zemanian

Armen Humpartsoum Zemanian, of Port Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20.

Armen, beloved father and grandfather, was born in Bridgewater, Massachusetts to Filor Paparian and Parsegh Zemanian on April 16, 1925. Having lost his father at a young age, Armen moved with his mother and sisters from a farmhouse in Massachusetts to Manhattan. He attended Bronx High School of Science, CCNY and NYU where he received his Master’s and PHD in Electrical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army, discharged in 1945.

Armen was a charter professor at the opening of Stony Brook University in 1962 and eventually rose to the status of emeritus professor. During his career, Armen was mentor and host to many domestic and foreign students. He retired at the age of 86 having received honors from various institutions including the Institute of Electrical Engineers, the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, Dubna International University and the National Science Foundation. He is the author of 151 journals and articles, 55 conference papers and 6 theoretical books focused on Infinite and Transfinite Electrical Networks and Electrical Network Theory.

Armen is survived by his children, Peter, Thomas, Lewis, and Susan. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Steven, Carolyn, Laura, Ann, Kate, Cormac and Wade, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his two sisters Anahid Provenzano and Siranoosh Shahinian.

Armen was an unfailingly kind and positive man. He was dedicated to his wife and best friend Edna Williamson Zemanian and cared for her through a long and difficult illness until her death in 2011. He loved reading histories and autobiographies, classic movies and 19th century literature. He brought a quiet depth of knowledge into every conversation and enthralled us with his mastery of global issues, politics, ancient history, languages, music and arts. His wife would say that he was the most interesting man in any room, always presented with a self-deprecating approach accompanied by a love of silly jokes and songs.

The family plans no current ceremony but will host a celebration of Armen’s life later this year. He will be buried at Setauket Presbyterian Church beside his wife of 53 years.