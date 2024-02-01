Obituary: Craig M. Schortzmann

Craig M. Schortzmann, 76, beloved husband for 55 years to Barbara Schortzmann, of Avon, passed away Jan. 15. Born in Brooklyn, son of the late Ervin and Margaret Schortzmann, he was raised in Commack.

He graduated from Commack High School where he met the love of his life Barbara when they were 13 years old. While at Commack High School, Craig was also a recipient of a varsity letter in gymnastics.

After high school he went on to earn his associates degree from Suffolk Community College in Business Administration and served in the 101st airborne division of the US Army. Craig spent his professional career in sales and management in the electronics field retiring from ChipTech as Vice President of Operations in 2012.

Craig loved the beach and was an avid boater and scuba diver, including being a Grumman Dive Club instructor, for many years. He was an exceptional craftsman especially working on home improvement projects and was affectionately referred to as “Mr. MacGyver ‘’.

In 2017, he and Barbara moved to Avon to be part of their grandchildren’s lives. Craig also joined Prince Thomas of Savoy Society where he quickly made many friends and enjoyed all the activities and volunteer opportunities PTS had to offer. Craig served on the Scholarship Committee, on cook teams, as well as the family picnic and dinner dance committees. He played bocce on the Legends Team, cards, and darts and was named the Man of the Year in 2021. He was also a communicant of the Church of Saint Ann. Most of all, he loved being a grandfather and spending time with his family.

Besides his beloved wife Barbara, he is survived by his daughter Danielle Schortzmann Wilken, his son Craig J. Schortzmann and his wife Lisa, five grandchildren Eric and Rachel Wilken, Sloane, Vivienne, and Charlotte Schortzmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at 11 AM directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Immediately after the Mass, Craig’s family will receive friends from 1-4 PM. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to The Craig & Barbara Schortzmann Academic Scholarship at University of Bridgeport, American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Jerome L. Greene Family Center – NYC, or Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Center.