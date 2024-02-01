Ward Melville takes first place in cheer competition

1 of 4

By Bill Landon

Riverhead High School hosted a varsity cheer competition where 44 different high schools converged throughout the day on Saturday, Jan. 27, where each school showcased their school spirit in an all-day event.

The Patriots of Ward Melville was the class of the field, winning first place in the Coed Division with a rousing performance center stage in front of a packed gymnasium. Scoring 90.3 by the panel of judges, the Patriots took home top honors over second place Walt Whitman who notched a score of 79.9.

Patriot head coach Georgia Gass said she was pleased with her team’s performance. “This team works so hard day in and day out at every practice and it showed today,” she said. “They have a way of drawing everyone’s attention whenever they’re on the mat,” adding that she and her assistant coach Maggie Hurley are incredibly proud of what their team has accomplished.

The win keeps the Patriots atop the Suffolk County leader board with an 86.73 average followed by Walt Whitman at 78.01, while Half Hollow Hills rounds out the top three at 76.94.