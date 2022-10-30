Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month.

“This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him to finance a drug fueled binge and now he will be held accountable for his actions,” said Tierney.

Based upon the investigation from the Suffolk County Police Department, on Oct. 7, Swanton allegedly stole a minivan from a group home and used it the next day to drive to the Teachers Federal Credit Union branch on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway. Once there, he allegedly handed the teller a note threatening the teller and demanding money. The teller gave him $10,400 and he fled.

Swanton spent the next two days at the Bay Shore Inn where he allegedly spent the money on drugs. On Oct. 10, he allegedly called 911 claiming that he had a bomb strapped to his chest and allegedly admitting that he had robbed a bank. After officers responded, he let them in the room and told them that he had recently robbed a bank in Commack and that the money was in his pockets.

At the time of the robbery, Swanton was allegedly disguised in female clothing when he took the van and robbed the bank. The clothing was recovered from the motel room where he turned himself in.

At his arraignment Swanton was held on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond. His next court date is Nov. 14.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.