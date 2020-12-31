Nora Laffey, Keeper of Irish Traditions in Port Jeff, Passes at 84

Nora Theresa Laffey, a Port Jefferson resident, joined the company of angels and her husband Mike Dec. 26, passing away at home. She was 84.

Nora is survived by her five children: Michael, John, Kevin, Eileen and James. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Brendan, Collin, Brianna, Sean, Kelly, Katie, Michael, Maureen, James, Ciaran, Megan and CJ.

Born in Ballieborough, County Cavan Ireland, Nov. 27, 1936, Nora was the oldest of eight siblings, including Sean, James, Patrick, Brendan, Austin, Bridie, Margaret Rose, and Helen Jean. Nora emigrated to the U.S. by boat in 1952 to work as a housekeeper. She completed her schooling at Hempstead High School and met her husband Michael at a dance held at the Irish American Hall in Mineola. They were both naturalized citizens with Mike serving the U.S. forces during the Korean war.

Nora’s positively and generosity touched the lives of so many people. Her Thanksgiving day dinners for over 35 years are legendary. Always tied to her family in Ireland, Nora’s annual trips to see her family and educate her children about Ireland were always a great source of pride and joy for her. Her warm smile and welcoming spirit will be missed by many who were always welcomed with a cup of tea at her home in either Lettergesh, Ireland or Port Jefferson.

We rejoice that Nora is now happy with Mike in heaven, her love and steadfast Christian faith was as committed as the Pope, and her life is an example of humility and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all.

Viewing will be held at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at Moloney’s Funeral Home Port Jefferson Station. Church Services are to follow at 11 a.m. at Infant Jesus Church in Port Jefferson, Followed by a burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.