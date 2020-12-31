Holiday hours announced for Stony Brook University COVID-19 testing site

New York State has partnered with Stony Brook University to provide drive-through testing for the coronavirus at Stony Brook University’s South P Lot off Stony Brook Road. Residents must make appointments in advance by phone at 888-364-3065 or online at covid19screening.health.ny.gov.

Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday, 8 am to 6 pm

Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 3 pm

Please note: The hours of the testing site during the New Year’s Day holiday are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 am to 6 pm

Friday, Jan. 1: Closed

Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 am to 5 pm

Sunday, Jan. 3: 8 am to 3 pm

Anyone who believes they’re at risk should call the Department of Health Hotline, 888-364-3065, and talk to experts to determine if and how they should be tested.

Walk-ins are not accepted and will not be seen.

All test results will be provided by the Department of Health. Call the DOH Hotline at 888-364-3065.

Click here for a map and directions to the testing site.