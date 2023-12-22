Newfield High School students visit Capitol Hill

1 of 2

Students from Bryan Latham’s AP Government class, Lisa McDonell’s AP U.S. History class and Richard Rennard’s AP Economics class at Newfield High School recently had the opportunity to visit the nation’s capital. This trip was a unique experience for the students.

“The Newfield High School community is exceptionally proud of both their former student, Cristian Rodriguez, and their current students for representing the school with such distinction,” said Scott Graviano, Newfield High School principal. “This trip to the nation’s capital was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and teachers. A warm ‘thank you’ to Cristian for welcoming our students and our teachers for this experience.”

Rodriquez, an engagement aide for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer [D-NY], welcomed his former high school party to Capitol Hill. Rodriquez arranged several special opportunities for the students, including a White House tour and a U.S. Capitol VIP tour. The students even had the privilege of visiting the U.S. Senate while it was in session and engaging in a question-and-answer session with the Schumer’s director of engagement, Cietta Kiandoli, and Rodriquez.

In addition to these exclusive experiences, the students had the chance to explore various important landmarks and museums in Washington, D.C. They visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History plus several significant monuments and memorials. These educational tours provided the students with a deeper understanding of American history and culture.