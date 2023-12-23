Bellport Clippers trim Newfield Wolverines

1 of 7

After dropping their league season opener, Newfield looked to put a “W” in the win column in a road game against Bellport, but the Wolverines struggled to gain traction in a game plagued by turnovers, falling to the Clippers 54-37 in the League III matchup Dec 18.

Newfield senior Raiyah Reid, the floor general who’s been a varsity starter since the eigth grade, led the way for the Wolverines. Reid ranked second in Suffolk County last season, with 140 field goals, 17 triples and 79 free throws, averaging 25.6 points per game, according to Newsday. Reid banked six field goals, a triple and a pair of free throws for 17 points. Teammates Tori Coletti netted nine, and Jasmine Ricchetti and Sarah Murphy scored four points apiece.

The loss drops the Wolverines to 1-4 overall. They will retake the court Dec. 21 with a road game against crosstown rival, Centereach. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

– Photos by Bill Landon