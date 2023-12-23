Bellport Clippers trim Newfield Wolverines

Bellport Clippers trim Newfield Wolverines

Newfield sophomore Ashley Hernandez pushes up-court for the Wolverines in a road game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Tori Coletti drains a triple for the Wolverines in a road game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield freshman guard Jocelyn Krill shoots from the paint. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior forward Sarah Murphy lays up for two in a road game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield forward Shelya Lynton passes inside for the Wolverines in a road game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Jelissa Alba with a jumper in a road game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior point guard Raiyah Reid drives to basket for the score in a road game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon

After dropping their league season opener, Newfield looked to put a “W” in the win column in a road game against Bellport, but the Wolverines struggled to gain traction in a game plagued by turnovers, falling to the Clippers 54-37 in the League III matchup Dec 18.

Newfield senior Raiyah Reid, the floor general who’s been a varsity starter since the eigth grade, led the way for the Wolverines. Reid ranked second in Suffolk County last season, with 140 field goals, 17 triples and 79 free throws, averaging 25.6 points per game, according to Newsday. Reid banked six field goals, a triple and a pair of free throws for 17 points. Teammates Tori Coletti netted nine, and Jasmine Ricchetti and Sarah Murphy scored four points apiece.

The loss drops the Wolverines to 1-4 overall. They will retake the court Dec. 21 with a road game against crosstown rival, Centereach. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

– Photos by Bill Landon

