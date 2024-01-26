New York Cancer & Blood Specialists named Castle Connolly’s #1 Physician Practice in New York

Castle Connolly has named New York Cancer & Blood Specialists its #1 Physician Practice in New York for Most Top Doctors in Cancer Care. Nationally, only 7 percent of more than 950,000 practicing doctors in the United States earned Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” designation this year.

“Having our physicians recognized as ‘Top Doctors’ by Castle Connolly is a testament to the unmatched dedication and remarkable expertise of our physicians at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, Chief Executive Officer, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. “This accolade highlights not only their individual excellence but also the collective strength within our practice where every day our physicians are committed to providing world-class patient-centered affordable care in their own communities,”

All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, and then the Castle Connolly research team evaluates important criteria to determine who makes the list, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and outcomes data (where available).

Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes health systems, hospitals, and physician practices that provide an outstanding level of high-quality healthcare through their top-ranked Castle Connolly

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered, affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.

Castle Connolly

With over 30 years’ experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties evidence indicates that Castle Connolly’s peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.