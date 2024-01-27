Mt. Sinai Mustangs girls basketball atop League VI standings

Mia Betancourt drives the lane for the Mustangs at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai freshman Alexa Cergol looks for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Kyla Orlando banks two for the Mustangs at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Ashley Sankey drains a three-pointer for the Mustangs in a home game against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Mia Betancourt lays up for the Mustangs at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai freshman Bella Falco scores for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai sophomore Mia Betancourt scores for the Mustangs at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Kyla Orlando banks two for the Mustangs at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophia Caruso fights her way to the rim for the Mustangs at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Photo by Bill Landon
Mustangs WIN! Bill Landon photo

By Bill Landon

Led by the sophomore Mia Betancourt, the Mount Sinai Mustangs outran visiting Bayport-Blue Point in the Jan. 19 League VI matchup Friday night. Betancourt banked 24 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for the triple-double leading her team to the 78-64 victory. 

Freshman Alexa Cergol netted nine field goals and a 3-pointer from the line for 21 points and Kyla Orlando, a junior, banked 14.

Senior Ashley Sankey did her damage from long range, draining three triples for nine points.

The Mustangs retake the court Thursday, Jan. 25, when they host Center Moriches. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The win keeps the Mustangs atop the League VI leaderboard at 6-0, 9-4 overall, with six games remaining before postseason play begins.

