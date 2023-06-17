Music to our ears! Summer concerts return to Stony Brook Village

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMOH) has announced the long awaited return of the Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. These free concerts will take place in front the Stony Brook Post Office at 7 p.m. on Sundays from July 9 to August 20.

Performances include: Just Sixties, the longest running sixties tribute band in the United States, on July 9; Country Rhythms, a country music line dance instruction group, on July 16; Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, the premier barroom troubadour and house band, on July 23; The Rustlers, a high energy group performing southern rock songs on July 30; The Bob and Tony Band, Covering your favorite hits of the 50s, 60s, 70s & beyond on August 6.; The Equity Brass Band, a six piece ensemble performing in the tradition of the New Orleans Brass Bands on August 13; and the Long Island Sound Symphony, an orchestra comprising of about 50 pieces, will perform a combination of light classical songs, movie themes and Broadway tunes on August 20. In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled.

The 2023 Summer Concerts Series on the Village Green is made possible by the following sponsors: Tantillo Auto Group, Camco Services of NY, Inc., Realty Three LLC., and Michael Ardolino – Realty Connect USA.

For more information, call 631-751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.