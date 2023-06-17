Man killed in Commack single vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Commack on June 17.

Edward Riley was driving a 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Vanderbilt Parkway, near Redleaf Lane, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 4:40 a.m.

Riley, 58, of Ronkonkoma, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.