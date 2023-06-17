Leg. Stephanie Bontempi and Alzheimer’s Association hold educational program

Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R-18th L.D.) recently joined with the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter to deliver an informative presentation to the public entitled, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” This event took place at the Cold Spring Harbor Library and drew people of varying ages interested in the sensitive subject matter.

“Alzheimer’s is a major issue that affects both individuals and families,” said Bontempi. “Being aware of the warning signs can put those involved in a much better position to deal with the condition and seek treatment when the issues appear.”

The event’s presenter outlined the signs most commonly associated with the onset of Alzheimer’s, and educated the attendees on assessment tests and other helpful resources available. The importance of early detection was made abundantly clear.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter, along with their programs and resources, visit: https://www.alz.org/longisland.