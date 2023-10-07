Motorcyclist killed in motor vehicle crash in Bohemia

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Bohemia on Oct. 7.

Brandon Schwartz was riding a 2019 Honda motorcycle westbound in the middle lane of Sunrise Highway, west of Lakeland Avenue, when his motorcycle struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner box truck at approximately 5:40 a.m.

Schwartz, 31, of Bay Shore, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the box truck, Luis Lopez Garcia, 23, of Riverhead, was not injured.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. The box truck was inspected at the scene by the Motor Carrier Safety Section. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.