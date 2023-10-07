The Jazz Loft’s Coal Bin to host exclusive wine tasting event

The Jazz Loft, located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, will be offering an exclusive wine tasting event in the Loft’s Coal Bin, on Thursday, October 12 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The tasting, lead by Laura Landor and Tom Manuel, will feature six wines and offerings of gourmet cheeses and hors d’oeuvres that will be prepared with each wine.

The Coal Bin, affectionately refered to as the Jazz Loft’s Speakeasy, transports patrons back in time when special permission was needed to enter such an establishment (HINT: the password is Tom Manuel’s favorite cocktail) and turntables played vintage music using vinyl records on a rare BIG sound system.

The evening is limited to just 12 people, so reserve your spot early. Tickets are $125. For more information and tickets visit thejazzloft.org