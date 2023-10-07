Pedestrian killed after being struck by motor vehicle in Bellport

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

pedestrian in Bellport on Oct. 7.

Elmer Mendoza was crossing Montauk Highway on foot from north to south, between Doane Avenue

and Michigan Avenue, when he was struck by an eastbound 2013 Ford F-150 Raptor at approximately

6:55 p.m.

Mendoza, 36, of Medford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Matthew Kerins,

59, of Brookhaven, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the

crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.