Motorcyclist killed in Manorville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

motorcyclist in Manorville on Nov. 18.

William Sarubbi was operating a 2014 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway,

just east of exit 68, when he collided with the back of a 2024 Ford F250 pickup truck being driven by

Derick Perez and was ejected from the motorcycle at 5:46 p.m. A 2022 Mitsubishi, being driven

eastbound by John Fierro, swerved to avoid striking Sarubbi in the roadway and hit the motorcycle.

Sarubbi, 37, of Riverhead, was transported via ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead

where he was pronounced dead. Neither Perez, 22, of Coram, or Fierro, 55, of Holtsville, were injured in

the crash.

All three vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on

the crash to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.