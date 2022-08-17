Monkeypox vaccines available for Suffolk County residents

The Biden Administration has declared a national public health emergency for the monkeypox outbreak across the country. “This public health emergency will allow us to explore additional strategies to get vaccines and treatments more quickly out to the impacted communities. And it will allow us to get more data from jurisdictions so we can effectively track and attack this outbreak,” the White House said in a statement.

Monkeypox vaccines are available for Suffolk County residents at Northwell Health and Stony Brook Medicine Clinics. For more information, including links to schedule appointments, click here or call 311.