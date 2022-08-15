Founder of Virginia A. O’Dwyer Real Estate dies at 91

Virginia Antionette O’Dwyer, the found of Virginia A. O’Dwyer Real Estate, died on Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She was a longtime resident of Nissequogue and Stony Brook.

Born in Mineola on Dec, 14, 1930, she was the daughter of Rita “Dorita Court” Haeger. She was also the cherished wife of William P. O’Dwyer, who preceded her in death.

Virginia is survived by her children Maureen (James) Riley, William Jr (Marguerite), Daniel (Bessie) and Michael. Her son John preceded her in death. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at Marinello Funeral Home, 493 Middle Country Rd, Coram, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 7 p.m. The Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10:15 a.m. at Sts. Philip and James R. C. Church, St. James. Interment immediately to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Stony Brook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Virginia’s memory be made to Hope House, Attention: Hope House Development Department, PO Box 358, Port Jefferson, NY, 11777.