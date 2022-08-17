Blood drive heads to Kings Park Aug. 25

Community Blood Drive

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta is collaborating with St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park, to host a blood drive on Thursday, August 25, from1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Travis Hall – Lower Level, behind St. Joseph’s at 59 Church Street. The drive is to benefit the blood banks maintained by Long Island Blood Services, which provides blood to hospitals throughout Long Island.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be between the ages of 16 (16 with parental consent) and 76, (if older than 76, you need permission from your doctor), weigh over 110 pounds and not have had a tattoo in the last three months. Please bring a valid photo ID with you. LI Blood Services recommends that you eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating. Previous donors should bring their blood donor card with them.

As a thank you for donating a pint of blood, each donor will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer, glass of cider, wine or soda at one of the participating breweries such as Destination Unknown Beer Co., Jamesport Farm Brewery, Riverhead Cider House, Long Island Beer Company, Tradewinds Brewing, Eastern Front Brewing Co., Ubergeek Brewing and others on Long Island and throughout the tristate area.

“Hospitals are always in need of blood supplies so it is important that if you can donate blood to do so because one pint of blood can help save three lives. We just did a blood drive in June and I thank those who attended and hope you will return as enough time has passed to donate again,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta. For more information, please call Legislator Trotta’s district office at 631-854-3900.