Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 10

The Friends of St. Patrick have announced that the 72nd annual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 starting at 1 p.m. sharp.

Vincent Worthington, a long- standing member and Sergeant of Arms for the organization has been named 2024 Grand Marshal. Worthington has been a proud member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office since 1996. After moving to Wading River with his wife in 2002, he became involved in the community, and was particularly drawn to The Friends of St. Patrick, becoming a member himself in 2005.

As his family expanded to include 3 sons, Worthington became increasingly involved in raising funds to support the parade and organizing the parade itself. Vincent has traced his Irish ancestry back to 1744. He is the seventh of seven children who were steeped in Irish traditions: dedication to family, strong work ethic, commitment to community and church, music and the Irish sense of humor.

The parade will kick off at Harrison Avenue in Miller Place and ends at Broadway in Rocky Point. For more information, visit www.thefriendsofstpatrick.com.