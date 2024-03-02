Two Huntington Station deli employees arrested during SLA inspection

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on March 1 on alleged gambling and alcohol charges during a targeted State Liquor Authority compliance check at a Huntington Station deli.

Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers, Second Precinct Patrol officers, the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and the Town of Huntington Building Inspector, conducted a targeted State Liquor Authority compliance check at Perez Deli Corp., located at 139 West Hills Road.

Police arrested and charged the following people:

• Rolando Tavarez, 60, of Huntington Station, owner of the deli, was charged with Promoting Gambling, and Possession of Gambling Devices, both misdemeanors.

• Juan Perez-Nunez, 32, of Copiague, employee of the deli, was charged with two counts of Off Premise Beer/Allowing Consumption of Beer on Premise, and one count of Disorderly Premise, both misdemeanors.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Inspector observed several violations. The investigation is ongoing. Tavarez and Perez-Nunez were issued Field Appearance Tickets.