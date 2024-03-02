Man seriously injured in Smithtown motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Smithtown on March 2.

Detlev Lindenberg was operating a 2019 Kia eastbound on Route 25 and in the turning lane for Franklin Avenue when a 2015 Lexus exited left from a parking lot, located at 360 Route 25, and struck the Kia at 8:40 a.m.

Lindenberg, 78, of Ronkonkoma, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Lexus, Albin Hass, 82, of Hauppauge, was transported with non-life- threatening injuries to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call

the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.