Miller Place Panthers press, contain Port Jeff Royals offense CommunitySportsHigh School SportsKidsPhotographyPort Times RecordVillage Beacon Record by Bill Landon - December 12, 2022 0 110 1 of 18 Miller Place junior Joe Strickland scores. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place senior Tristan Stapleton lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place sophomore Nick Fusco goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Tyler Cobb lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place junior Jack Tremblay tries to block Conor Daily’s shot. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Tyler Cobb nails another three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Jack Keegan lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Luke Dickhuth scores. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place forward Nick Fusco boxes out Dan Brosnan. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Dan Brosnan goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Tyler Cobb drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Luke Dickhuth battles under the boards. Photo by Bill Landon Port Jefferson’s Ciaran Laffey drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place junior Jack Tremblay lays up. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place forward Nick Fusco shoots. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place junior Joe Strickland battles down low. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place senior Tristan Stapleton lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon Miller Place forward Nick Fusco scores. Photo by Bill Landon Competing on their home court, the Port Jefferson Royals struggled to gain traction against the defensive press of Miller Place during a non-league matchup Saturday, Dec. 10. The Panthers were up seven points going into the halftime break but stretched their lead the rest of the way to win it, 53-37. Joe Strickland led the way for the Panthers with 12 points, Tristan Stapleton netted 11 and Nick Fusco banked 10. Tyler Cobb topped the scoring chart for the Royals with 14 points, and teammate Luke Dickhuth dropped 11. The win inks the Panthers’ first win this early season as the loss drops the Royals to 1-2. — Photos by Bill Landon