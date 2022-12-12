Paw Prints: Meet Herman, Lily, Jack, Linx, Sebastian Miguel and Krispy Kreme! AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityPaw PrintsShelter Pets of the Month by Heidi Sutton - December 12, 2022 0 95 Krispy Kreme Welcome to the 12th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home! Herman and Lily Meet Herman and Lily Influential and successful in their own right, meet Little Shelter’s newest power couple, Herman and Lily! This five year old Yorkie mix and this eight year old Lhasa apso complement each other perfectly, making the case for why a double adoption is an excellent idea! Doing everything in sync, whether a walk, enjoying a pet or sharing secrets, these two are always seen side by side; their bond unmistakable. Herman is considerate and protective of his best friend, while Lily usually allows him to have control of the TV remote! Ready to enlarge their circle and welcome in a family, they are looking forward to meeting you…we suggest that you don’t keep them waiting! Call 631-368-8770. Jack Meet Jack Jack is a senior Jack Russell Terrier at Brookhaven Animal Shelter in need of a hospice home. He is probably about 14 years old, is good with dogs and cats and is full of spunk. This poor sweetheart has chronic kidney disease and is on a special diet. He needs a home that will give him the extra TLC he deserves, maybe some nice home cooking too! If you are interested, please submit a matchmaker application, www.brookhavenny.gov/animalshelter. For more information, call 631-451-6950. Linx Meet Linx Linx was taken to Smithtown Animal Shelter as a stray and was never claimed. This young boy is around 3 to 4 years old. He is well mannered and housebroken. Linx is beyond a typical German Shepherd and needs a GSD experienced owner. He is ball and stick obsessed and loves to play. Linx is a good natured dog that needs a strong Alpha leader to follow. He requires a very active home that will meet his mental and physical stimulation needs. Linx does not want to snuggle, he only wants to play. If you would like to meet this beautiful boy, please schedule an appointment by calling 631-360-7575. Sebastian Miguel Meet Sebastian Miguel Though only ten months old, this young charmer at Little Shelter already has the suave, debonair thing down pat! Meet Chihuahua mix and certified heart throb, Sebastian Miguel! Full of excitement and zest for life, this Passage to Freedom traveler has passed inspection with flying colors and is ready to be adopted into his forever home, eager to become part of a real family. Fun loving and busy, Chihuahuas like nothing more than being with their people and make wonderful go-everywhere companions. Stop by Little Shelter soon to meet the “man” of your dreams. Call 631-368-8770. Krispy Kreme Meet Krispy Kreme This is Krispy Kreme, a handsome orange tabby available for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Krispy Kreme is a young adult male who has been a very good boy this year. He loves to play, be picked up, and all he wants is to be someone’s buddy for the holidays. Will that be you? Call 631-368-8770. Home for the Holidays The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal adoption fees are $137 for a dog and $140 for a cat. All adoptable pets are looking for a forever home this holiday season. If you are interested in adopting a dog or cat, visit the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. For more information, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov or call 631-451-6950. Check out the next Paw Prints in the issue of Jan. 12, 2023 Paw Prints is generously sponsored by Mark T. Freeley, Esq.