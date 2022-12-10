Man seriously injured in Stony Brook motor vehicle crash Police & FireVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 10, 2022 0 2 File photo Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Stony Brook on Dec. 10. Marquice Campbell was driving a 2009 Mercedes Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicolls Road, between Nesconset Highway and Oxhead Road, when he attempted to cross into the right lane and struck a 2022 Honda CRV. He then lost control of the Mercedes, which traveled onto the right shoulder and continuing off the roadway, crashing into construction equipment, at approximately 4 p.m. Campbell, 27, of Middle Island, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, Karrer Alghazali, 38, of Little Rock, AR, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.