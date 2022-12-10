Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge Police & FirePort Times RecordTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 10, 2022 0 27 File photo Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI on Nesconset Highway Nesconset Highway, west of Browns Road, Hauppauge Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:15 a.m. Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on Dec. 10 for driving while intoxicated after she drove the wrong way on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge. A 911 caller reported a sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Nesconset Highway at 3:10 a.m. A Fourth Precinct Patrol officer responded and pulled over the driver of the sedan, a 2020 Honda Civic, just west of Browns Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. The officers determined the driver, Karen Morales-Moreno, was intoxicated and placed her under arrest. Morales-Moreno, 21, of Port Jefferson, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was being held at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip that same day A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.