Miller Avenue Elementary students make their mark on local history

By Aidan Johnson

Town of Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquardo (R), along with Deputy Supervisor Dan Panico (R-Manorville) and Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point), unveiled a historical sign Tuesday, June 13, marking the location where the Shoreham Railroad Station once stood.

The sign had been requested by a Miller Avenue Elementary School second-grade class after taking their inaugural walk on the North Shore Rails to Trail last year, wishing to know more about the lost station.

After receiving a letter from this year’s class, headed by teacher Alice Steinbrecher, Losquadro worked with the Wading River and Shoreham historical societies to collect information about the station, coordinating with the town carpentry shop and East End Sign Design, which printed and donated the marker.

“The most important thing I think for young people is to know you can make a difference,” Panico told the class during the unveiling ceremony. “By writing to Superintendent Losquadro, you got this done with the help of your teacher.”

Steinbrecher, in an interview with News 12, described how her class was learning about their community’s history and how it changed over time, along with the Rails to Trails project, which created a public path from the former railroad corridors of the Shoreham train station.

“So I had an idea: Let’s walk to where the train station was, and my own children thought I was crazy,” Steinbrecher said. “They said, ‘Mom, you’re walking to nowhere,’” but now, “We have someplace to actually stop and see some of the history.”

The marker is located near Briarcliff Road and North Country Road just south of the current Rails to Trails.

Each class member was given a certificate of congratulations for their civic participation and contribution to chronicling the area’s local history.