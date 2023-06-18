Woman killed, man seriously injured in Manorville motorcycle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed one person and seriously injured another in Manorville on June 18.

Ebony Dandrich was driving a 2022 BMW southbound on Wading River Road when she attempted to make a lefthand turn onto South Street and collided with a 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling northbound through the intersection at 11:48 a.m. Both the driver of the motorcycle, Delio Dicuffa, and his passenger, Loraine Dicuffa, were ejected from the vehicle.

Loraine Dicuffa, 49, of East Moriches, was transported in an ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where she was pronounced dead. Her husband, Delio Dicuffa, 50, also of East Moriches, was taken via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

Dandrich, 38, of Shirley, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.