Middle Country Public Library’s Nature Explorium reopens April 1

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach has announced that the library’s Nature Explorium will reopen April 1.

“We know that many of you are eager to visit the Nature Explorium and play outside. The Nature Explorium is an outdoor learning space for children and families to experience the benefits of nature. Children are invited to explore, play, and learn in a safe and natural environment. The Nature Explorium contains a variety of learning areas, all geared toward connecting children to a different aspect of nature. Whether they’re making a pie in the mud kitchen, climbing on a tree stump, or expressing artistic talent through song and dance on the Play It stage, children will discover the gift of the outdoors,” said the press release.

For more information and operating hours, please visit www.natureexplorium.org or call the library’s youth services desk at 631-585-9393 ext. 559.