Melville’s Party City to close its doors

Party City at 610 Broadhollow Road in Melville is closing in May. The announcement was made on March 12. “Party City routinely evaluates our portfolio of stores in response to ongoing consumer, market and economic changes that naturally arise in the business. After careful consideration, the Melville store location will close on May 2, 2020,” the Elmsford, New York-based party supply chain said in a statement.

The store, which shares a shopping center with a Fortunoff Backyard Store, Suburban Eats and Moe’s Southwest Grill, joins over 55 other Party City locations to shutter over the past two years. After the closing, 13 stores remain on Long Island including Centereach, Commack and Stony Brook.