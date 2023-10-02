Meet the Reboli Center’s October Artisan of the Month: Vanassa Chan

For the month of September, the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook Village is showcasing the beautiful work of jewelry designer Vanassa Chan, founder of Pursuits.

A love of design, architecture and fashion is reflected in Vanassa Chan’s Pursuits jewelry designs. It is understandable since she earned her bachelor’s degree in Interior Design in the United Kingdom, and worked for many years as a designer in Canada. Her background in interior architecture has clearly influenced her jewelry lines and can be seen in the way they are created.

Every season’s collection begins with hand drawn designs with brass maquettes, and undergoes many stages of testing to produce a finished item that is bold and striking. “Our pieces are meticulously formed, and finished with care, in small batches in our Toronto studio,” said Chan.

Each collection has a name – the F.S. Collection is the largest with both necklaces and earrings. True to the designer’s intent, these pieces carry Chan’s signature sleekness and are created with versatility in mind. “Each design is our unique take on geometry and is finished with our signature matte plating,” added Chan.

The bold Orb shapes define the O Collection, which are minimal in design, but emphasized with pops of energy and color. Each necklace has a personality all of its own and is stylish and professional.

The 9S Sterling Collection features fine jewelry made of 925 sterling, The glamourous pieces are refined, delicate and dainty.

Pursuits newest collection is the Q Collection. These necklaces are bold and eye-catching with resin buttons and metallic accents strung on a rubber cord with a simple pop-clasp. While they look chunky, they are comfortable to wear every day.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Vanassa at a trade show in Manhattan and was impressed by her unique collections and their abstract qualities. Her desire to create a line with architectural elements, while including a feminine look was interesting. I thought our patrons and visitors would appreciate her work,” said Lois Reboli, president and founder of the Reboli Center.

Vanassa Chan’s Pursuit jewelry is available at the Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information please call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org