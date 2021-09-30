Meet Reboli Center’s October Artisan of the Month: Russell Pulick

1 of 5

The Reboli Center of Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook is pleased to showcase the fine work of Sound Beach based potter, Russell Pulick.

“He has enthralled pottery enthusiasts for more than 40 years with his beautiful designs and craftsmanship,” said Lois Reboli, a founder of the Reboli Center.

Russell Pulick is well-known in the craft show arena where he has been selling his pottery since 1976. His work is also sold through galleries around the country and on four continents. He was an instructor at the Art League of Long Island for 18 years, their studio manager for four years, and taught at the St. James Harbor Country Day School’s summer art program for 14 years. In 2018, he teamed up with several other potters to create The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery in St. James that offers classes, open studio hours and a gallery. He teaches beginner and advanced students there.

According to the artist, “Most of what I know about pottery, I taught myself through research and experimentation. The pots I make are all handmade. They are either ‘thrown’ on a wheel or hand built using the slab construction method. I use speckled brown stoneware clay and fire to 2232 degrees in an electric kiln. I make all the glazes and all are lead free and safe for use with food, as well as in the dishwasher. The pottery is quite durable and may be used in the microwave and conventional ovens. As with most pottery it is not meant to be used on the stove top.”

Pulick designs and creates the following items: bowls; boxes; butter dishes; cups; dip dishes; hand built trays; jars; pitchers and tea pots. He also offers kiln repair and parts, as well as glaze services. His clients include many school districts and universities throughout Long Island. “Being a potter has allowed me to set my own schedule and to be available for my family, never missing important events in my daughter’s life,” he added.

His work will be on view during the month of October. Hours for the gallery are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 631-751- 7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.