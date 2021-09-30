Long Island Museum hosts Artist Talk with Joseph Cavalieri

The Long Island Museum (LIM) is pleased to announce that New York City artist and educator Joseph Cavalieri will be presenting a talk and demonstration entitled “Pop Stained Glass” on October 3 at 2 p.m. in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room.

The lecture, which will include some of his artwork that is currently on view at the LIM’s Fire & Form: New Directions in Glass exhibition, will explain the processes, highlight some of his favorite stained glass works, public art work, speak about the international art residencies he has attended. A silk screening on glass demonstration will follow the lecture.

“I’m very excited to share my work with friends, family, and the Long Island community,” said Joseph Cavalieri. “This collaboration with the Long Island Museum is a great step for my career. I’ve been working with the age old technique of painting on stained glass for about 15 years, and feel that the public easily relates to my ‘pop’ style and imagery, since it features modern designs and current personalities.”

During the last ten years Cavalieri has taught over 90 stained glass classes in 50 different domestic and international locations. He has been invited to 13 art residencies, has exhibited internationally, and has produced many private and public art commissions including a MTA Arts for Transit public art installation at the Philipse Manor Station, NY.

The program is free with museum admission. Pre-registration is required due to capacity limitations. Based upon current health determinations, the program may switch to virtual format if needed. For more information on the program and to register: Register Here