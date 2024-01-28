Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson officially opened a new Cardiac Rehabilitation Program on Jan. 16 designed to help those who have suffered a major cardiac event such as a heart attack regain their overall physical, mental, and social functioning.

Studies show that individuals who have recent cardiac events and who participate in cardiac rehabilitation realize many benefits including increased life expectancy; reduced hospitalization; improved function, exercise capacity, mood and overall quality of life; a strong correlation between number of cardiac rehabilitation sessions and long-term results; and improvement of modifiable risk factors such as physical activity, dietary choices, stress levels and more.

The program, which is housed in the Frey Family Foundation Medical Arts Building on the Mather campus, is tailored to meet individual needs, combining education and exercise in a supportive environment.

Conditions treated include recent myocardial infarction (heart attack); ercutaneous coronary intervention (stent); coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG); chronic stable angina; heart failure (systolic); cardiac transplantation; and valvular heart surgery.

After an initial evaluation, Mather Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation service guides patients through a 12-week program that includes exercise training with continuous ECG or heart monitoring, educational classes on heart health, and nutrition counseling.

Their team includes experienced cardiologists, registered nurses, physical therapists, registered dietitians, and licensed social workers. Together, they provide a thorough health assessment and set up a personalized treatment plan to maximize a patient’s recovery and return to well-being.

Learn more at matherhospital.org/cardiacrehab or call 631-775-2426.