Suffolk Credit Union partners with FHLBNY to secure grants for local organizations

Suffolk Credit Union recently gave seven local non-profit organizations a boost with their budgets by helping them secure grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) Small Business Recovery Grant (SBRG) Program.

The St. Charles Foundation (Port Jefferson), St. Catherine of Siena Foundation (Smithtown) and Good Samaritan University Hospital Foundation (West Islip) received $10,000. In addition, the Nassau Community College Foundation (Garden City), Brotherhood for the Fallen (Ronkonkoma), Suffolk Crime Stoppers (Yaphank) and New Beginnings Christian Church (Coram) received grants of $5,000 each.

“Our team is proud to demonstrate our support for organizations that do so much to support our Long Island communities,” said Michele Dean, CEO and President of Suffolk Credit Union. “As a community-focused credit union, it is gratifying to assist the dedicated organizations that received these grants as they continue their work to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all Long Islanders.”

“FHLBNY members have continued to step up and answer the call from customers and communities that are facing economic challenges,” said José R. González, CEO and President of the FHLBNY. “We have been honored to work alongside Suffolk Credit Union and other members to support these efforts through our Small Business Recovery Grant Program.”