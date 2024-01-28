Shelter Pet of the Week: Help find Tobey at Little Shelter a home!

1 of 3

Tobey is a very special boy to everyone at Little Shelter Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Huntington. He arrived at the shelter at 5 months old in poor condition, matted, covered in feces, and extremely under-socialized. For those first 5 months of Tobey’s life, he lived most of it in a crate with 3 other siblings… That means that he had little to no interaction with people or the outside world. But because he lived in such close contact with his siblings we have noticed at the shelter that he comes out of his shell when there are other dogs around. Because of this, we do require that Tobey goes home to a household that already has another dog.

Tobey is a very cute and handsome pup that people tend to gravitate towards because of his looks. However, he is not your typical dog as he did not come from a typical situation. He will not be a dog that you can pet right away. Instead, he tends to sit in a corner and tremble or run away if a stranger approaches him. Tobey requires a special kind of adopter, someone who can understand and respect that he is not the kind of dog who will run up and choose his owner right away. It will take a lot of time and commitment. He may not adjust in the first week, the first month, or even the first year, but one thing all of us here at the shelter can tell you is that when working with a dog that comes from a challenging situation like Tobey’s, it can be a rewarding experience, and every small victory feels like a massive achievement.

When Tobey first arrived at Little Shelter, he had no idea what a leash was and had probably never walked on grass before. Everything was so new to him, and he was terrified of human touch. It took months for him to come around, but even just being able to pet him for the first time was so rewarding. Tobey is a very good boy who came from a horrible situation, and he needs someone to show him that “it’s okay”. With the help of another dog in the household, he can learn that not all humans are so bad. If you think that Tobey might be a good fit for your household, please reach out to Little Shelter at (631) 368 – 8770 ext.21.