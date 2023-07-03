Man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on Nicolls Road

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Bay Shore man on July 3.

John Sinkweich was driving a 2003 Honda Accord northbound on Nicolls Road in South Setauket when the vehicle crossed into the intersection of Nesconset Highway at 10:53 a.m. The Honda collided with a 2002 Infiniti being driven by Melissa Aglialora eastbound on Nesconset Highway, and then with a 2022 Honda CRV that was stopped and facing westbound in the left turning lane of Nesconset Highway.

Sinkweich, 23, of Bay Shore, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. Aglialora, 37, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was also taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda CRV was not injured.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.